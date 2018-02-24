Civilian martyred, three injured in Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI: A man was martyred when Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing at the Line of Conrol (LOC), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, Muhammad Farooq was martyred and three other civilians were injured when Indian forces targeted a village in Nikial Sector.

The injured were shifted to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

The ISPR said the Pakistan Army effectively responded to the Indian army's attack, targeting enemy's post along the LoC.



