Darul Uloom Haqqania to get further Rs 277 million grant

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to grant furthermore funds of Rs 277 million for its ally Maulana Samiul Haqâ€™s seminary, Darul Uloom Haqqania.



Following this amount, the sum of funds granted to this religious seminary has reached to a whopping Rs 577 million.

The provincial government, in its budget 2016-17, had also allocated a whopping Rs 300 million for Darul Uloom Haqqania and had stated that the government wanted to bring these madrassas to mainstream.

Defending the provincial government act, Imran Khan had said that Maulana Samiul Haq had assured him to bring reforms in the syllabus and system of the seminary in return of this grant.

High placed sources in the Department of Auqaf have confirmed that they had forwarded a summary of Rs 277 million grant for Darul Uloom Haqqania to Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak as per his wishes. Following the approval, the funds would be dispersed to the seminary.

On the other hand, the release of whopping Rs 277 million grant days before Senate elections is being perceived as a political stunt to get Maulanaâ€™s support.