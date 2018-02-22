Thu February 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Darul Uloom Haqqania to get further Rs 277 million grant

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to grant furthermore funds of Rs 277 million for its ally Maulana Samiul Haq’s seminary, Darul Uloom Haqqania.

Following this amount, the sum of funds granted to this religious seminary has reached to a whopping Rs 577 million.

The provincial government, in its budget 2016-17, had also allocated a whopping Rs 300 million for Darul Uloom Haqqania and had stated that the government wanted to bring these madrassas to mainstream.

Defending the provincial government act, Imran Khan had said that Maulana Samiul Haq had assured him to bring reforms in the syllabus and system of the seminary in return of this grant.

High placed sources in the Department of Auqaf have confirmed that they had forwarded a summary of Rs 277 million grant for Darul Uloom Haqqania to Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak as per his wishes. Following the approval, the funds would be dispersed to the seminary.

On the other hand, the release of whopping Rs 277 million grant days before Senate elections is being perceived as a political stunt to get Maulana’s support.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

We don’t want confrontation with anybody: CJP

We don’t want confrontation with anybody: CJP
Shahbaz Sharif likely new PML-N president: sources

Shahbaz Sharif likely new PML-N president: sources
ECP dismisses PML-N plea, declares its Senate nominees as Independent candidates

ECP dismisses PML-N plea, declares its Senate nominees as Independent candidates
PMLN workers burst into laughter as Nawaz tells a funny joke

PMLN workers burst into laughter as Nawaz tells a funny joke

Load More load more