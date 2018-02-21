Wed February 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Disqualified person can’t head political party, SC rules against Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a person disqualified under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution cannot head a political party.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsen was hearing into the petitions, challenging the controversial Election Act 2017.

In its judgement, the three-member bench ruled that former premier Nawaz Sharif does not qualify to serve as the PML-N president.

Election Act 2017 case: Parliament can’t enact law against Constitution basic structure, says SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that Parliament could not enact law against the basic structure of the Constitution and a person who was disqualified by a court of law was issuing...

As a result of the SC ruling, all decisions including Senate tickets issued by former premier Nawaz as party chief stand null and void.

Article 17 of the Constitution gives right to form a political party with legal conditions are also included in it, the SC judgement reads.

The Chief Justice remarked that it was mandatory for chief of political party to fulfill the requirements of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case last year under Article 62 of the Constitution for failing to declare his receivable salary as an asset.

Election Act 2017 had paved the way for deposed prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif to become head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the Pakistan People;s Party (PPP) and 10 others including advocate Zulfiaqar Ahmed Bhutta had filed identical petitions in the apex court, praying for declaring the Election Law 2017 as ultra vires to the Constitution.

During the course of hearing, apex court had observed that Parliament could not enact law against the basic structure of the Constitution and a person who was disqualified by a court of law was issuing party tickets to candidates aspiring for the upcoming elections for the Upper House of the Parliament (Senate).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PPP clarifies news about Kirshna Kohli

PPP clarifies news about Kirshna Kohli
PML-N terms SC verdict against basic principles of justice

PML-N terms SC verdict against basic principles of justice
After Punjab, Sindh govt also bans Ajinomoto salt

After Punjab, Sindh govt also bans Ajinomoto salt

Bilawal says Nawaz not serious in bringing reforms in judiciary

Bilawal says Nawaz not serious in bringing reforms in judiciary
Load More load more