Pak Army destroys Indian post, kills two soldiers in befitting response

RAWALPINDI: In a befitting response to unprovoked firing by Indian troops along the Line of Control, Pakistan Army destroyed an Indian post and killed two soldiers shortly after a minor Pakistani boy was martyred in village Jajot, Inter Services Public Relations said.



According to ISPR, the militaryâ€™s media wing, an eight year old boy, Ayan was martyred in unprovoked Indian firing in village Jajot along the LoC.

â€œIndian brutality takes life of an eight year old boy Ayan of Jajot village along LoC. Use of Pellet guns in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and blatant targeting of innocent unarmed civilians across LoC exposes true Indian face.â€

In their befitting response, Pakistan Army destroyed the Indian post that targeted the minor boy Ayan. Two Indian soldiers were also killed in retaliatory fire by the Pakistani troops, the ISPR said.