Mon February 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 19, 2018

Share

Pakistani school van driver martyred in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

Pakistani school van driver martyred in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR
Read More

Pak Army destroys Indian post targeting innocent civilians along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army troops have destroyed Indian Army post which was targeting innocent...

Read More
Advertisement

Pak Army destroys Indian post, kills two soldiers in befitting response

RAWALPINDI: In a befitting response to unprovoked firing by Indian troops along the Line of Control, Pakistan Army destroyed an Indian post and killed two soldiers shortly after a minor Pakistani boy was martyred in village Jajot, Inter Services Public Relations said.

According to ISPR, the military’s media wing, an eight year old boy, Ayan was martyred in unprovoked Indian firing in village Jajot along the LoC.

“Indian brutality takes life of an eight year old boy Ayan of Jajot village along LoC. Use of Pellet guns in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and blatant targeting of innocent unarmed civilians across LoC exposes true Indian face.”

In their befitting response, Pakistan Army destroyed the Indian post that targeted the minor boy Ayan. Two Indian soldiers were also killed in retaliatory fire by the Pakistani troops, the ISPR said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Asma Rani's murder case: prime accused named on Interpole's most wanted list

Asma Rani's murder case: prime accused named on Interpole's most wanted list
Doctor beaten up by nurses over harassment allegations

Doctor beaten up by nurses over harassment allegations
PML-N decides to change its policy towards judges, higher judiciary

PML-N decides to change its policy towards judges, higher judiciary
Imran Khan’s valima ceremony to be held at Bani Gala

Imran Khan’s valima ceremony to be held at Bani Gala
Load More load more