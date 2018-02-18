Dr. Adib Rizbi honored with biography ‘Gesture’ to inspire children

KARACHI: Oxford University Press has published an illustrated biographical â€œGestureâ€ in honor of Professor Dr. Adib-ul-Hassan Rizvi, Chairperson Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT).

Illustrated by renowned painter Aftab Zafar, writer Shahbano Bilgrami has captured influential phases of Dr. Adibâ€™s life, including his humanitarian services and contributions in the line of Medicine.

Dr Adib Rizvi is the pioneer of organ transplant surgery in Pakistan and runs the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation.

According to Oxford University Press, the book is an attempt to pay tribute to him and educate the children about his efforts and achievements.