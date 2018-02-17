Filmmakers refuse to title Sanjay Dutt’s biopic after his name

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sanjay Dutt happens to be the first Indian actor to have a biopic filmed in his presence but the actor is reportedly â€˜discontentâ€™ as the filmmakers refuse to title the film under his name.
According to Indian reports, a disagreement has been at its peak in deciding the title for the biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor, as Sanjay suggests to name it â€œSanjuâ€, while the filmmakers reside with the title â€œBabaâ€, ultimately leaving Sanjay Dutt in offense.
While fans have been keen for the Sanjay Dutt-biopic, the earlier deadline which was slated for March 30 has now been pushed forward to June 29, following a reshoot of a portion of the film.
Meanwhile, Tiger Shroffâ€™s â€˜Baaghi 2â€™ will hit the screens in its place.
Sanjay Dutt happens to be the first Indian actor to have a biopic filmed in his presence but the actor is reportedly ‘discontent’ as the filmmakers refuse to title the film under his name.
According to Indian reports, a disagreement has been at its peak in deciding the title for the biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor, as Sanjay suggests to name it “Sanju”, while the filmmakers reside with the title “Baba”, ultimately leaving Sanjay Dutt in offense.
While fans have been keen for the Sanjay Dutt-biopic, the earlier deadline which was slated for March 30 has now been pushed forward to June 29, following a reshoot of a portion of the film.
Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 2’ will hit the screens in its place.
Comments