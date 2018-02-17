Sat February 17, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 16, 2018

Filmmakers refuse to title Sanjay Dutt’s biopic after his name

Sanjay Dutt happens to be the first Indian actor to have a biopic filmed in his presence but the actor is reportedly ‘discontent’ as the filmmakers refuse to title the film under his name.

According to Indian reports, a disagreement has been at its peak in deciding the title for the biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor, as Sanjay suggests to name it “Sanju”, while the filmmakers reside with the title “Baba”, ultimately leaving Sanjay Dutt in offense.

While fans have been keen for the Sanjay Dutt-biopic, the earlier deadline which was slated for March 30 has now been pushed forward to June 29, following a reshoot of a portion of the film.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 2’ will hit the screens in its place.

