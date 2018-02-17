Filmmakers refuse to title Sanjay Dutt’s biopic after his name

Sanjay Dutt happens to be the first Indian actor to have a biopic filmed in his presence but the actor is reportedly â€˜discontentâ€™ as the filmmakers refuse to title the film under his name.

According to Indian reports, a disagreement has been at its peak in deciding the title for the biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor, as Sanjay suggests to name it â€œSanjuâ€, while the filmmakers reside with the title â€œBabaâ€, ultimately leaving Sanjay Dutt in offense.

While fans have been keen for the Sanjay Dutt-biopic, the earlier deadline which was slated for March 30 has now been pushed forward to June 29, following a reshoot of a portion of the film.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroffâ€™s â€˜Baaghi 2â€™ will hit the screens in its place.