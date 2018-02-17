‘We will remain friends even after divorce’, say Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

Hollywood acclaimed actor, Jennifer Aniston and her husband, Justin Theroux parted ways from a marriage that lasted nearly 3 years, they announced it publicly on Thursday.



Aniston, 49 and Theroux, 46 got married in August 2015. In a joint statement, the ex-couple revealed, â€œWe have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year.â€

Without giving away the reason of separation, it further said, â€œWe are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly.â€

The ex-couple began dating in 2011 and got married three years later in 2015 in a secret ceremony at their residency in Los Angeles which had taken friends, family and the media by surprise.

The coupleâ€™s split news even made commenters on Twitter speculate a Brad-Anniston reunion some time soon.