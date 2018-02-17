New ‘Rampage’ trailer plotted with epic ‘the Rock’ combat

LOS ANGELES: Another trailer to action-thriller cinematic â€œRampageâ€ has thrown in mega-destruction highlights from Dwayne Johnsonâ€™s upcoming that puts the city in a war against genetically mutated predators.

Trouble is, Dwayne, put into action as a primatologist named Davis Okoye, needs to seek a neutral way out to flank the war from both the side, warriors and his friendly silverback primate, George, who has been in his care since birth but turns prone to the infectivity.

Director Brad Peyton has brought a hard-hitting battle between the contaminated creatures and the fighters, starring Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacey, Joe Manganiello and Jeffrey Dean Morgan and of course, Dwayne Johnson putting his â€˜The Rockâ€™ effect.



The Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema team up will unleash the epic combat on April 20.



