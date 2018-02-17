Sat February 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

New ‘Rampage’ trailer plotted with epic ‘the Rock’ combat

LOS ANGELES: Another trailer to action-thriller cinematic “Rampage” has thrown in mega-destruction highlights from Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming that puts the city in a war against genetically mutated predators.

Trouble is, Dwayne, put into action as a primatologist named Davis Okoye, needs to seek a neutral way out to flank the war from both the side, warriors and his friendly silverback primate, George, who has been in his care since birth but turns prone to the infectivity.

Director Brad Peyton has brought a hard-hitting battle between the contaminated creatures and the fighters, starring Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacey, Joe Manganiello and Jeffrey Dean Morgan and of course, Dwayne Johnson putting his ‘The Rock’ effect.

The Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema team up will unleash the epic combat on April 20.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

SRK all set to return as Don

SRK all set to return as Don

Trailer for crime movie 'Pickings' released

Trailer for crime movie 'Pickings' released
Matloob-ur-Rehman alias ‘Zakoota’ passes away

Matloob-ur-Rehman alias ‘Zakoota’ passes away
Filmmakers refuse to title Sanjay Dutt’s biopic after his name

Filmmakers refuse to title Sanjay Dutt’s biopic after his name
Load More load more