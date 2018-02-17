Aishwarya's glamorous look from film ‘Fanne Khan’ will win your heart

Last seen in Karan Joharâ€™s directed â€˜Ae Dil Hai Mushkilâ€™, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is now gearing up for her next movie â€˜Fanne Khanâ€™.



Anil Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao will also be starring beside the bollywood diva in one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

Fanne Khan is an adaptation of Oscar nominated film Everybody's Famous.

Produced by Omprakash Mehra and directed by Atul Manjrekar, Aishwarya will be serving the role of a musical diva.

Fans had been waiting to get glimpses from the sets of Fanne Khan, and now her most sought-after look is out. The production house KriArj Entertainment captioned her new look in the words, "There are divas and then there is #AishwaryaRaiBachan.. our shining Star! #FanneKhan."

Talking about Anil Kapoor's character in the film, producer Arjun N. Kapoor shared, "Anil Kapoor plays a character, who celebrates the extraordinary in the ordinary and hence looking the part was extremely crucial. He managed to pull it off beautifully and continues to inspire all of us with his dedication and passion."

Fanne Khan is expected to hit the screens on cinemas on June 15,2018.