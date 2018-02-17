Sat February 17, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 15, 2018

The hair-raising trailer of Anuskha-starrer ‘Pari’

MUMBAI: Amidst the hype that had everyone’s fingers crossed today (15th Feb) for the trailer release of Anushka Sharma’s upcoming horror film ‘Pari’, somehow the first glimpse of it delivers much more than what was promised.

With film aesthetics on-point, the graphics and the background score all contribute to the escalation of the trailer and the overall film to a whole new level of horror, fear and more.

Anushka - India’s favorite bubbly girl - takes on a completely different than usual avatar in this new film and her look in the trailer is enough to give nightmares and goosebumps to anyone.

She plays a girl who is possessed and seeking escape from a man who is plotting to kill her. On the other hand, a man while helping man falls for her, unaware of the danger that loving Anushka may bring.

‘Pari – not a fairytale’ is produced under the banner of Anushka’s home-production Clean Slate Films. The nerve-racking movie is slated for release on 2nd March, 2018.

