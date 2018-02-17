The hair-raising trailer of Anuskha-starrer ‘Pari’

MUMBAI: Amidst the hype that had everyoneâ€™s fingers crossed today (15th Feb) for the trailer release of Anushka Sharmaâ€™s upcoming horror film â€˜Pariâ€™, somehow the first glimpse of it delivers much more than what was promised.



With film aesthetics on-point, the graphics and the background score all contribute to the escalation of the trailer and the overall film to a whole new level of horror, fear and more.

Anushka - Indiaâ€™s favorite bubbly girl - takes on a completely different than usual avatar in this new film and her look in the trailer is enough to give nightmares and goosebumps to anyone.

She plays a girl who is possessed and seeking escape from a man who is plotting to kill her. On the other hand, a man while helping man falls for her, unaware of the danger that loving Anushka may bring.

â€˜Pari â€“ not a fairytaleâ€™ is produced under the banner of Anushkaâ€™s home-production Clean Slate Films. The nerve-racking movie is slated for release on 2nd March, 2018.