Sat February 17, 2018
World

AFP
February 15, 2018

Porn star ´free´ to discuss ties with Trump

WASHINGTON: An American porn star who claims to have had an affair with Donald Trump before he became president now feels free to tell her story, her manager said Wednesday.

After Trump´s longtime personal lawyer admitted paying $130,000 to Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election, the actress´s manager suggested a non-disclosure agreement had been broken.

"Everything is off now, and Stormy is going to tell her story," manager Gina Rodriguez told US media.

Trump´s aide and special counsel Michael Cohen has refused to say why he paid Daniels the vast sum but was not, as he claims, reimbursed by the "Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign."

Trump declined to comment on the issue. The White House has dodged questions about whether allegations of an affair are true, claiming the matter was dealt with during the campaign.

It has also referred any questions about the payment to Cohen.

Vice President Mike Pence described suggestions of an affair as "the latest baseless allegations against the president."

Last month, celebrity magazine In Touch published a 2011 interview with Daniels -- whose real name is Stephanie Clifford .

She recalled meeting Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006, shortly after the president´s wife Melania Trump gave birth to their son Barron.

Since the alleged signing of a confidentiality agreement, Daniels has denied the affair took place and then appeared to deny making the denial.

The allegations bubbled away before the election but have resurfaced because of a legal case that claims Cohen´s payment may have broken campaign finance laws.

The lawyer said he did nothing wrong.

"The payment to Ms Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone," Cohen said.

He declined to say whether Trump was aware of the payment.

Watchdog group Common Cause launched the legal action, saying they have "reason to believe" that money was "an unreported in-kind expenditure... because the funds were paid for the purpose of influencing the 2016 presidential general."

The alleged violation of federal campaign finance law "undermines the integrity of democracy in the United States," a letter signed by Paul Ryan of Common Cause reads.

