Harassment guidelines for employees launched by British film industry





LONDON: Following the growing incidents of rape and sexual harassment in showbiz industry, The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) and the British Film Institute (BFI) on Wednesday released the first set of guidelines to tackle harassment and bullying.

Initially, in response to what they referred to as "urgent and systemic issues revealed over the past months," eight key principles have been put forward in consultation with organizations, employees and freelance workers across the entertainment sector.

The guidelines suggest a zero-tolerance policy toward sexual assault and promoteÂ inclusive workplace for the peopleÂ working within the screen industries.

Other measures include appointing two designated workers having experience to deal with theÂ issues both on- and off-set. While, a review is also due to take place every six months to ensure the guidance is addressing the needs of the entertainment industry.

The guidelines, to tackle the abuse,Â comesÂ after BAFTA formally terminated Harvey Weinstein's membership, which was suspended in October of last year following allegations of rape and sexual harassment against the American movie mogul.



Renowned figures of film industry, including Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow and Uma Thurman have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, leading to campaigns including the #metoo movement.

Actor and activist Emma Watson backed the British entertainment industry's plans in a video outlining the proposed measures.

The 2018 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony will take place in London on February 18 (Sunday), with reports that British actors will follow the lead of the Golden Globe awards with a red carpet "blackout" that saw participants wear black to show their solidarity with victims of sexual harassment.