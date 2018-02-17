Sat February 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Harassment guidelines for employees launched by British film industry


LONDON: Following the growing incidents of rape and sexual harassment in showbiz industry, The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) and the British Film Institute (BFI) on Wednesday released the first set of guidelines to tackle harassment and bullying.

Initially, in response to what they referred to as "urgent and systemic issues revealed over the past months," eight key principles have been put forward in consultation with organizations, employees and freelance workers across the entertainment sector.

The guidelines suggest a zero-tolerance policy toward sexual assault and promote  inclusive workplace for the people  working within the screen industries.

Other measures include appointing two designated workers having experience to deal with the  issues both on- and off-set. While, a review is also due to take place every six months to ensure the guidance is addressing the needs of the entertainment industry.

The guidelines, to tackle the abuse,  comes  after BAFTA formally terminated Harvey Weinstein's membership, which was suspended in October of last year following allegations of rape and sexual harassment against the American movie mogul.

Renowned figures of film industry, including Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow and Uma Thurman have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, leading to campaigns including the #metoo movement.

Actor and activist Emma Watson backed the British entertainment industry's plans in a video outlining the proposed measures.

The 2018 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony will take place in London on February 18 (Sunday), with reports that British actors will follow the lead of the Golden Globe awards with a red carpet "blackout" that saw participants wear black to show their solidarity with victims of sexual harassment.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

SRK all set to return as Don

SRK all set to return as Don

Trailer for crime movie 'Pickings' released

Trailer for crime movie 'Pickings' released
Matloob-ur-Rehman alias ‘Zakoota’ passes away

Matloob-ur-Rehman alias ‘Zakoota’ passes away
Filmmakers refuse to title Sanjay Dutt’s biopic after his name

Filmmakers refuse to title Sanjay Dutt’s biopic after his name
Load More load more