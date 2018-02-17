Sat February 17, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 15, 2018

Deepika confesses film ‘CCC’ with Akshay Kumar 'worst' of her career

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has confessed that her movie “Chandni Chowk to China” in which she starred alongside Akhshay Kumar, is the worst movie she has worked in.

Deepika alongside younger sister Anusha, appeared as guests at Neha Dhopia’s talk show ‘Vogue with BFF’ where the two Padukone sisters revealed much throughout the gossips.

During the talks, Anusha was asked to name the worst movie of Deepika, to which, she uttered ‘Chandni Chowk to China’ at the very instant.

Deepika also agreed that the movie, despite her dual characters, has been the worst movie throughout her career.

The ‘Padmaavat’ star who happens to be the highest paid actress in Bollywood, acing a 13 crore gross income for 60 days of shoots, has worked in three Akshay Kumar starrer films 'Chandni Chowk to China', 'Desi Boys' and 'Housefull'.

