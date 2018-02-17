Deepika confesses film ‘CCC’ with Akshay Kumar 'worst' of her career

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has confessed that her movie â€œChandni Chowk to Chinaâ€ in which she starred alongside Akhshay Kumar, is the worst movie she has worked in.

Deepika alongside younger sister Anusha, appeared as guests at Neha Dhopiaâ€™s talk show â€˜Vogue with BFFâ€™ where the two Padukone sisters revealed much throughout the gossips.

During the talks, Anusha was asked to name the worst movie of Deepika, to which, she uttered â€˜Chandni Chowk to Chinaâ€™ at the very instant.

Deepika also agreed that the movie, despite her dual characters, has been the worst movie throughout her career.

The â€˜Padmaavatâ€™ star who happens to be the highest paid actress in Bollywood, acing a 13 crore gross income for 60 days of shoots, has worked in three Akshay Kumar starrer films 'Chandni Chowk to China', 'Desi Boys' and 'Housefull'.