Jordanian King Abdullah-II arrives in Islamabad on two-day visit

Islamabad: Jordanian King Abdullah-II has arrived in Islamabad on two-day official visit. President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain warmly welcomed the visiting dignitary upon his arrival at Noor Khan Airbase.



King Abdullah-II was presented a 21 gun salute up his arrival.

The Jordanian King is accompanied by foreign minister and a number of civil and military officials.

King Abdullah-II will hold talks with President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest will be discussed.

The visit will provide the two countries an opportunity to explore ways and means to further strengthen cooperation in diverse areas, particularly to expand bilateral trade and enhance investments in Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.