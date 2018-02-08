Thu February 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Jordanian King Abdullah-II arrives in Islamabad on two-day visit

Islamabad: Jordanian King Abdullah-II has arrived in Islamabad on two-day official visit. President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain warmly welcomed the visiting dignitary upon his arrival at Noor Khan Airbase.

King Abdullah-II was presented a 21 gun salute up his arrival.

The Jordanian King is accompanied by foreign minister and a number of civil and military officials.

King Abdullah-II will hold talks with President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest will be discussed.

The visit will provide the two countries an opportunity to explore ways and means to further strengthen cooperation in diverse areas, particularly to expand bilateral trade and enhance investments in Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PM Abbasi, Jordanian King discuss regional situation

PM Abbasi, Jordanian King discuss regional situation
PBA appeals CJP to personally monitor cases, investigation against Axact, BOL

PBA appeals CJP to personally monitor cases, investigation against Axact, BOL
Chairman EU Military Committee lauds Pak Army role in regional peace

Chairman EU Military Committee lauds Pak Army role in regional peace
ATC grants bail to PTI leaders in parliament attack case

ATC grants bail to PTI leaders in parliament attack case
Load More load more