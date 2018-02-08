Water crisis worsens in Gwadar

GWADAR: The water shortage in the port city of Gwadar has worsened as the water tankers have stopped supplying water from the Mirani Dam due to non-payment.



The tankers owners are not providing water in protest saying they have not been paid for the last five months by the city administration and now they are not in a position to bear the expenses anymore.

An official of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Thursday admitted that payment Rs 700 million on account of rent is due and steps are being taken to solve the matter at the earliest.

Gwadar is facing acute water shortage. Akra Dam, the only source of clean drinking water for the city, has long dried up so the government is supplying water to the coastal town and adjoining areas through tankers from Mirani Dam in Turbat.