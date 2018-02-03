Sat February 03, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 3, 2018

11 Pakistanis among 90 migrants feared dead in shipwreck off Libya

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal has confirmed that at least 11 Pakistani nationals among 90 people were feared dead on Friday in the latest migrant tragedy in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya.

According to FO spokesman, Pakistani diplomats have reached Libya's coastal area to collect more details, and making efforts to bring back the bodies of Pakistani citizens who lost their precious lives in the sad incident. 

At least 90 migrants were aboard   the ship that  was heading towards Italy.  While three  migrants were reportedly rescued.

The names and details of the deceased are being collected from Tripoli, capital of Libya, FO Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal stated in a tweet posted on Friday.

At least 90 people, including 11 Pakistani nationals, were feared dead on Friday in the latest migrant tragedy in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya, the UN migration agency said.

