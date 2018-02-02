Fri February 02, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 2, 2018

Gen Bajwa calls on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman


RIYADH: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman  in Riyadh on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral military relations as well as a number of issues of common interest and stressed the close ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense were also present on the occasion.

