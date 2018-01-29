ECP sets March 3 for Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set the date of March 3 for Senate elections.



According to ECP, the candidates can file their nomination papers before the returning officers from February 2 to 6. Scrutiny of papers will be held on February 9 while the list of candidates will be issued on Feb 15.

The electoral body has directed all the aspiring candidates to attach Party Tickets with their Nomination Papers for Senate Election at the time of their submission to the Returning Officer concerned.

The election commission said in case party Ticket Certificate is not attached by the candidate at the time of submission of Nomination papers then it must be produced at the time of scrutiny.

It clarified that the independent candidates do not require any such certificate.

Offices of Electoral Registration Officers ERO would remain open during holidays from Feb 3 to of next month.