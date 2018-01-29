Mon January 29, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 29, 2018

IHC admits contempt of court plea against Nawaz, Maryam

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday admitted an application for hearing that seeks  contempt of court proceedings against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter.

The applicant has stated that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz delivered anti-judiciary speeches at Kot Momin rally and Punjab House.

The applicant has made Sharif and his daughter respondent in his plea and asked the court to take action against both the politicians.

A division bench of the court admitted the application.    

