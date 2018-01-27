Pakistani expatriates are playing vital role in improving national economy: OPF

By Raja Zahid Khanzada

DALLAS: Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Chairman Barrister Amjad Malik has said that the overseas Pakistanis are a big asset for the nation and the Foundation is busy serving this community, and preparing its recommendations.

He was talking through Skype with local Pakistani American business representatives at the office of Pakistani American Business Forum (PABF) Chairman Hafeez Khan in Dallas, Texas.

He said that the work is at its final stage in adding a seat for overseas Pakistanis at Azad Kashmir legislature, and an announcement will be made soon in this regard.

He said the issue of adding five seats to Pakistan National Assembly is pending because of lack of formula on distribution of these seats to the local political parties.

However, he said, he is hopeful to see this issue resolved soon.

He said that OPF has thirty members around the world and Hafeez Khan from Dallas was appointed to represent the USA.

He said that the welfare of 90 million overseas Pakistanis is the major responsibility of the Government and we are trying hard to resolve their issues on priority basis.

Prominent healthcare business tycoon and community leader Dr. Hassan Hashmi informed the OPF chairman that he has started working on investment projects in healthcare sector in Pakistan.

Dr Hashmi said our contribution to the economy of Pakistan and our role in the development of our host countries, our spirit of patriotism and our potential as Pakistani is a bridge to the outside world.

He said that in US and all around the globe, potential Pakistani expatriates are promoting positive image of Pakistan.

Dr Hashmi also suggested to reduce the import duties on medical and surgical instruments for overseas investors.

Amjad Mahmood told the group that he will talk to concerned authorities on this issue so that more investors can bring these investments to Pakistan and improve our medical services in Pakistan.

He said Pakistani expatriates are playing a vital role in improving the economy of the country and they deserve special attention.

Barrister Amjad said that provision of more facilities and resolution of problems being faced by overseas Pakistanis is the top most priority of the government.

He said the goal of the OPF is welfare of overseas Pakistanis and their families in Pakistan and the OPF will continue to perform this duty in a befitting manner.

Barrister Amjad informed the group that several initiatives were started by the overseas foundation.

He said the foundation helps overseas Pakistanis not in property deals but also provides legal protection against frauds and high-risk transactions.

He said we also help people who die outside the country by bringing their dead body back to Pakistan for burial.

He said that in one year they have brought more than one thousand overseas Pakistani dead bodies to Pakistan.

When the meeting enquired about cancelation of PIA flights to US, Barrister Mahmood said that this is a new situation for which he is talking to high officials but we have also taken a number of initiatives to resolve the issue.

Delegation included healthcare business tycoon Dr. Hasan Hashmi, the Pakistani American Business Forumâ€™s chairman Hafeez Khan, its President Waqar Khan, Azam Anwer, APPNA leader Dr. Dawood Nasir, Pakistani American Association of Texas former president Dr Amir Suleman, PSNT president Dr,Zaim Nawaz, vice-president Abid Malik, attorney Naeem Sukhia, Dr. Riaz Haider, Riaz Hussain, Ghazalah Habib and others