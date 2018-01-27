Sat January 27, 2018
National

App­
January 27, 2018

Indonesian President departs after two-day Pakistan visit

ISLAMABAD: President of Indonesia Joko Widodo departed on Saturday on completion of his two-day state visit.

President Mamnoon Hussain saw off his Indonesian counterpart and First Lady Madam Iriana Widodo who arrived on Friday along with a delegation, comprising ministers and businessmen.

While seeing off the dignitary at Nur Khan Airbase, President Mamnoon was accompanied by First Lady Begum Mehmooda Mamnoon Hussain, Minister-in-waiting Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Senator Ayesha Raza and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Jannua.

Before departure, the Indonesian president also reviewed Pakistan Air Force's JF-17 Thunder aircraft put on static display at the airbase.

Wing Commander Adnan briefed the dignitary about the functions and capabilities of the aircraft.

During his visit, the Indonesian President addressed a joint session of the Parliament.

President Widodo also had talks with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Both the countries signed MoUs and other documents to enhance the bilateral cooperation in multiple spheres.

President Mamnoon Hussain held a state banquet for the visiting dignitary.

This was the first visit of President Widodo to Pakistan.

In 2012, President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono visited Pakistan to attend D-8 Summit.

