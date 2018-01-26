Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: President of Indonesia Joko Widodo Friday received warm welcome as he arrived here on two-day official visit.



President Mamnoon Hussain received his Indonesian counterpart and First Lady Madam Iriana Widodo who were accompanied by ministers and a large business delegation.

President Mamnoon was accompanied by First Lady Begum Mehmooda Mamnoon Hussain, minister-in-waiting Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Senator Ayesha Raza and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Jannua.

A 21-gun salute heralded the arrival of President Widodo as he landed at Nur Khan Airbase.

Clad in traditional dresses, a young boy and a girl presented bouquet to President Widodo and First Lady.

The smartly turned out Presidential Body Guards saluted the guest.

During his visit, the Indonesian President would address a joint session of the parliament.

President Mamnoon Hussain will hold a state banquet for the visiting dignitary.

President Widodo will also have talks with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

This is the first visit of President Widodo to Pakistan.

In 2012, President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono visited Pakistan to attend D-8 Summit.

According to Foreign Office, President Widodoâ€™s visit will contribute towards strengthening existing fraternal ties between the two countries.