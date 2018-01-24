Passing out parade of 'Special Operations Wing' held at Khuzdar

RAWALPINDI: The passing out parade and badge wearing ceremony of Special Operations Wing of Frontier Corps Balochistan (South) was held at Khuzdar on Wednesday, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).Â



According to Army's media wing, the Commander Southern Command Lt-Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa was the chief guest of the passing outÂ ceremony, where passing out soldiers demonstrated various training skills.Â

Lauding the professional skills of the soldiers,Â Commander Southern Command Lt-Gen Asim Saleem BajwaÂ said thatÂ FC has an important role towards security of the Province, adding that they made "Khushal Balochistan program"Â a success.

IGFC South, senior civil & military officials, tribal heads and other guests attended the ceremony, said ISPR.