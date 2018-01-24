Wed January 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Passing out parade of 'Special Operations Wing' held at Khuzdar

RAWALPINDI: The passing out parade and badge wearing ceremony of Special Operations Wing of Frontier Corps Balochistan (South) was held at Khuzdar on Wednesday, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). 

According to Army's media wing, the Commander Southern Command Lt-Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa was the chief guest of the passing out  ceremony, where passing out soldiers demonstrated various training skills. 

Lauding the professional skills of the soldiers,  Commander Southern Command Lt-Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa  said that  FC has an important role towards security of the Province, adding that they made "Khushal Balochistan program"  a success.

IGFC South, senior civil & military officials, tribal heads and other guests attended the ceremony, said ISPR.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Drone kills two near Kurram Agency

Drone kills two near Kurram Agency
Lord Nazir's house robbed, documents, valuables stolen

Lord Nazir's house robbed, documents, valuables stolen
PM lands in Zurich to attend World Economic Forum

PM lands in Zurich to attend World Economic Forum
Pak-China agree to fast-track CPEC projects

Pak-China agree to fast-track CPEC projects
Load More load more