CJ takes suo motu notice of 'extra judicial murder' of Naqeebullah Mehsud

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday took suo motu notice of alleged extra judicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsood, Geo TV reported.

According to the TV channel, the Supreme Court chief justice have sought a report from the Inspector General Sindh Police within seven days.

Family and friends of Naqeebullah Mehsood, a youth from the country's tribal belt, accused Malir SSP Rao Anwar of killing the youth in an fake encounter in Karachi after kidnapping .

They said Mehsud was arrested by policemen in plain clothes on January 3 from Gul Sher Agha Hotel in Sohrab Goth and then murdered on January 12.

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Sial ordered an inquiry into the "encounter" after public outrage on social media.

The Sindh government set up a three member committee headed by headed by Additional IG CTD Sanaullah Abbasi and comprising DIG East Sultan Khawaja and DIG South Azad Khan to probe the matter.

Rejecting the allegations, SSP Malir said  Mehsood was involved in various crimes  and was killed in a shootout with police.



Earlier in the day, the SSP appeared before the probe committee to record his statement.

While talking to reporters, he accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for signaling him out to seek revenge for the cases registered against Haleem Adil Sheikh, a local leader of the party.