CJ takes suo motu notice of 'extra judicial murder' of Naqeebullah Mehsud

ISLAMABAD:Â Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday took suo motu notice ofÂ alleged extra judicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsood, Geo TV reported.

According to the TV channel, the Supreme Court chief justice have sought a report from the Inspector General Sindh Police within seven days.

Family and friends of Naqeebullah Mehsood, a youth from the country's tribal belt, accused Malir SSP Rao AnwarÂ ofÂ killing the youth in anÂ fake encounter in Karachi after kidnappingÂ .

They said Mehsud was arrested by policemen in plain clothes on January 3 from Gul Sher Agha Hotel in Sohrab Goth and then murdered on January 12.

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Sial ordered an inquiry into the "encounter" after public outrage on social media.

The Sindh government set up a three member committee headed by headed by Additional IG CTD Sanaullah Abbasi and comprising DIG East Sultan Khawaja and DIG South Azad Khan to probeÂ the matter.

Rejecting theÂ allegations, SSP Malir saidÂ Â Mehsood wasÂ involved inÂ various crimesÂ Â andÂ was killed in aÂ shootout with police.



Earlier in the day, the SSPÂ appeared before theÂ probe committee to record his statement.

While talking to reporters, he accusedÂ the Pakistan Tehreek-e-InsafÂ forÂ signaling him out to seek revenge for theÂ cases registered against Haleem Adil Sheikh, a local leader of the party.