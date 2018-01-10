Wed January 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rape,murder of a minor girl sparks protests in Kasur

KASUR: Protests broke out in Kasur on Wednesday after reports that body of an eight years old minor girl, who went missing last week, has been found dumped in a trash pile. 

According to TV channels, forensic  examination of the body has confirmed that  the girl identified as Zainab  was raped before being killed .

Protests broke out in Kasur   shortly after the report of the incident made headlines in the media. 

Two people are reported killed during the clashes  with police. It was not immediately clear whether they died of police fire.

Protesters  took to  streets,forcing closure of markets and setting many vehicles on fire. 

Many protests clashed with police  which they said have failed to arrest a single suspect in child abuse cases.

A group of protesters stormed the office of Deputy Commissioner .  A large number of people attended the funeral of  the minor girl.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has  taken notice of the  incident and has sought report from the Inspector General Punjab Police. 

He said in a tweet that he  would not rest till the perpetrators of  crime  are  arrested and punished .


Lahore High Court Chief Justice has taken notice of the incident and sought report from authorities concerned.

Police released a sketch of the suspect and said they are investigating  the incident   to  arrest the culprit.

 
Sketch of the suspect released by the Punjab Police

Politicians, cricketers and general public  expressed outrage on social media  with a hashtag  #justiceforzainab.

 The hashtag has become top Twitter trend in Pakistan.

"#JusticeForZainab , Being a Father just can’t imagine the pain of Parents after this, condolences to her parents & Alarming situation to Society we r living in, Govt should do Prompt action against the Culprit & give justice to ZAINAB, " wrote  cricket captain Muhammad Hafeez.

Lamenting the    heinous crime  Shoaib Malik  used Twitter to ask  "what have we become" with a picture of the girl.

Wahab Riaz expressed shock over the incident and tweeted "I refuse to believe this can be true and this can happen in our Pakistan but the reality is different. Ya Allah give sabr to the parents. As a father just hearing about this has made me feel sick. What is happening? How can we stop this from ever happening again?#JusticeForZainab".

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari , Asif Zardari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and others  also condemned the  incident .


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Bilawal says brutal rape, murder of Zainab a slap on face of Sharifdom

Bilawal says brutal rape, murder of Zainab a slap on face of Sharifdom
Chief Justice takes suo moto notice of Zainab rape, murder in Kasur

Chief Justice takes suo moto notice of Zainab rape, murder in Kasur
COAS directs all out support to civil administration to arrest Zainab’s murderers

COAS directs all out support to civil administration to arrest Zainab’s murderers
Two Chinese nationals held while skimming ATM data in Karachi

Two Chinese nationals held while skimming ATM data in Karachi
Load More load more