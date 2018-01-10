Rape,murder of a minor girl sparks protests in Kasur

KASUR: Protests broke out in Kasur on Wednesday after reports that body of an eight years old minor girl, who went missing last week, has been found dumped in a trash pile.Â

According to TV channels, forensicÂ examination of the body has confirmed thatÂ the girl identified as ZainabÂ was raped before being killed .



Protests broke out in KasurÂ Â shortly after the report of the incident made headlines in the media.Â

Two people are reported killed during the clashesÂ with police. It was not immediately clear whether they died of police fire.



ProtestersÂ took toÂ streets,forcing closure of markets and setting many vehicles on fire.Â

Many protests clashed with policeÂ which they said have failed to arrest a single suspect in child abuse cases.

A group of protesters stormed the office of Deputy Commissioner .Â A large number of people attended the funeral ofÂ the minor girl.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif hasÂ taken notice of theÂ incident and has sought report from the Inspector General Punjab Police.Â

He said in a tweet that heÂ would not rest till the perpetrators ofÂ crimeÂ areÂ arrested and punished .







Lahore High Court Chief Justice has taken notice of the incident and sought report from authorities concerned.

Police released a sketch of the suspect and said they are investigatingÂ the incidentÂ Â toÂ arrest the culprit.

Politicians, cricketers and general publicÂ expressed outrage on social mediaÂ with a hashtagÂ #justiceforzainab.

Â The hashtag has become top Twitter trend in Pakistan.



"#JusticeForZainab , Being a Father just canâ€™t imagine the pain of Parents after this, condolences to her parents & Alarming situation to Society we r living in, Govt should do Prompt action against the Culprit & give justice to ZAINAB, " wroteÂ cricket captain Muhammad Hafeez.



Lamenting theÂ Â heinous crimeÂ Shoaib MalikÂ used Twitter to askÂ "what have we become" with a picture of the girl.

Wahab Riaz expressed shock over the incident and tweeted "I refuse to believe this can be true and this can happen in our Pakistan but the reality is different. Ya Allah give sabr to the parents. As a father just hearing about this has made me feel sick. What is happening? How can we stop this from ever happening again?#JusticeForZainab".

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari , Asif Zardari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and othersÂ also condemned theÂ incident .





