PML-N retains PP-20 seat: unofficial results

CHAKWAL: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday retained PP-20 Chakwal constituency as its candidate Haider Sultan defeated his main rival Tariq Afzal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) with a big margin of over 29000 votes in the by-election.
According to unofficial results of all 227 polling stations, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Haider Sultan bagged 75655 votes, while PTI candidate Tariq Fazal got 45702 and Tehreek Labaik Pakistan emerged as third major party securing 16112 votes in this by-election.
The PML-N candidate has bagged 13,577 more votes than the 2013 general elections. Then the PML-N candidate Chaudhry Liaquat Ali Khan had secured 62,088 votes.
PML-N won theÂ seat, which fell vacant due to the death of its member of provincial assembly Chaudhary Liaqat. The polling started at 8:00 am and continued till 5:00pm.
