Indian media outlet forced to retract report confirming Kulbhusan as spy

Hours after confirming that Kulbhusan Jadhav is an operative of Indian intelligence, an Indian news site on Saturday retracted the story on the convicted spy who was handed down death sentence by a military tribunal in Pakistan.

"The story on Kulbhushan Jadhav has been retracted. The Quint is rechecking some of the information mentioned in the article" thequnit.com said of the report titled â€œTwo Ex-RAW Chiefs Did Not Want Kulbhushan Jadhav Recruited As Spy.â€

The media outlet drew strong backlash for the story with some of extremist Hindu activists calling for boycott of the Quint.

â€œHurt them where it hurts the most. Go after the businesses that advertise with â€œThe Quint.â€ Boycott events where theyâ€™re a sponsor partner. Never share their article links,â€ said a user.

â€œQuint takes down story. Truth is stranger than fiction â€œ tweeted Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal with a screenshot of the page that carried the story.

â€œUpdate as reported: Journalist Chandan Nandy who filed the story is "missing/gone in hiding", was last spotted at Khan Market Delhi and since then has been untraceable for Family and friends. Freedom of press ?,â€ he said in another tweet.



