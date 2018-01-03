Asif reminds US what Pakistan did

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday responded to Trump's tirade through a series of tweets, reminding the United States of the unmatched sacrifices of Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

In his tweet Khawaja Asif responded Trump's unwarranted criticism on Pakistan, saying; "You ask what we did? A dictator surrendered on a single phone call [from US], our country suffered the worse bloodbath [participating in the said war], our bases were used to carry out your 57,800 attacks on Afghanistan,Â your forces were supplied arms and explosives through our soil, our thousands of civilians and soldiers, brigadier, general, and young lieutenant have become the victims of the war initiated by you."







Highlighting the unmatched sacrifices of Pakistan and its people in battling terrorism and extremism, the minister talked about the lossesÂ Pakistan witnessed by participating in the war against terrorism.



He added in another tweet; "We even treat your enemy as our own, we filled the Guantanamo Bay, to gratify your wishesÂ we even left our country with loadshedding and gas deficit for ten years, our economy was deteriorated in attempt to keep you happy, we issued thousands of visas as a result of which the networks of Black Water and Raymond Davis placed across the country."

We have been removing the debris for last four years, our forces have been battling in an unprecedented way, we witnessed unending saga of sacrifices. The past teaches us not to blindly trust the US. We are feeling sorry as you [United States] are not happy, but now, we will not compromise on our prestige anymore," he concluded.







On Monday, President Donald Trump threatened to cut off foreign aid to Pakistan, accusing Islamabad as saying; "The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies and deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools."Â

"They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more," he added