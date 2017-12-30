Sat December 30, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 30, 2017

CTD arrests two TTP men in Gujranwala


LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday claimed to have arrested two members of a proscribed organisation in Gujranwala, who were allegedly planning to attack the office of a law enforcement agency.

A spokesman said that the CTD, on a tip off, raided a house in Gujranwala and arrested two alleged militants of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) namely Imran and Abubakar. He claimed the militants were planning to attack the office of LEAs.

The CTD team also seized weapons, including  Kalashnikov, pistols, explosives and detonators from their possession.

