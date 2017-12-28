Pakistan acting indiscriminately against all terrorists: Army

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Thursday said Pakistan has acted indiscriminately against all the terrorist groups including Haqqani network.

Addressing a press conference, he rejected the US claims about terrorist safe havens on Pakistani soil, saying there is no terrorist hideout of any terrorist organization in the country.

"What sort of allies and friend are we that we are being given notices ," he said.

He said Pakistan has taken action against terrorists in its own interest and would not accept “do more” demands.

He said while Pakistan was resolved to ensure its security, it would not compromise its honor.

The ISPR said Indian propaganda against Pakistan was being carried out to satisfy people of India and there was no truth in it.

He said India intensified violations of Line of Control in 2017.

The ISPR chief shared the details about the gains the armed forces made during the the current year .

" There is no rough elements in the Pakistan Army," he answered when a reporter asked him to comment on former army chief 's statement that some rogue elements from establishment might have been involved in the assassination of Benazir Bhutto.

He parried a couple of questions regarding statements given by Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz .

Responding to another question about Khawaja Saad Rafique's remarks,he said Khawaja Saad Rafique's statement regarding army was irresponsible.

He said Pak Army's chain of Command was targeted in the minister's remarks on December 24.

The ISPR chief said the army is very organized and disciplined organization which follows the orders of its chief.

" We take this statement with concern," he said.























