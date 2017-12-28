Thu December 28, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 28, 2017

Pakistan acting indiscriminately against all terrorists: Army

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Thursday said Pakistan has acted  indiscriminately against all the terrorist groups including Haqqani network. 

Addressing a press conference, he rejected the US claims about terrorist safe havens  on Pakistani soil, saying there is no terrorist hideout of any terrorist organization in the country. 

"What sort of allies and friend  are we that we are being given notices ," he said.  

He said Pakistan has taken action against terrorists in its own interest and would not  accept “do more” demands.

He said while Pakistan was resolved to ensure its security, it would not compromise its honor.

The ISPR said Indian propaganda against Pakistan was being carried out to satisfy people of India and there was no truth in it.

He said India intensified violations of Line of Control in 2017.

The ISPR chief shared  the details  about the gains  the armed forces  made during the  the current year .

 " There is no rough elements in the Pakistan Army," he answered when a reporter asked him to comment on former army chief 's statement  that some rogue elements from establishment might have  been involved in  the assassination of Benazir Bhutto.

He parried a couple of questions regarding  statements  given by Nawaz Sharif and  his daughter Maryam Nawaz .

Responding to another question about Khawaja Saad Rafique's remarks,he  said Khawaja Saad Rafique's statement regarding army was irresponsible.

He said Pak Army's chain of Command was targeted in the minister's remarks on December 24.

The ISPR chief said the army is  very organized and disciplined organization  which follows the orders of its chief.

" We take this statement with concern," he said.







Comments

In This Story

