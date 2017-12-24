Sun December 24, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 23, 2017

Karachi police website defaced by 'Indian hackers'


KARACHI: The official website of Karachi police was allegedly defaced on Friday by Indian hackers. The officials however, recovered the website shortly after the attack.

As per details, a group, calling itself "Mallu Cyber Soldiers" with the phrase "Hacked By D3VIL S3C" written above a depiction of a human skull, claimed to have hacked the official website of Karachi Police.

The hackers also mentioned "we love India" in capital letters on the hacked website of Karachi police. The website was also playing Vande Mataram, India's national song. However, the website appeared to have been restored later.

