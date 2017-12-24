Pakistan rejects unfounded accusations made in US National Security Strategy

ISLAMABAD: In a reaction to the US National Security Strategy 2017, Islamabad has rejected unfounded accusations that belie facts on ground and trivialize Pakistan's efforts for fighting terrorism and unmatched sacrifices to promote peace and stability in the region.



The US National Security Strategy 2017 released on 18 December has made certain unsubstantiated allegations towards Pakistan.

In a statement, ministry of foreign affairs said, Pakistan has long been at the forefront in the fight against regional and global terrorism. It is because of Pakistan's cooperation with the international community, acknowledged and appreciated by the US leadership, that the Al- Qaeda core was decimated from the region.

In a troubled neighbourhood, Pakistan continues to suffer at the hands of state sponsored terrorism, funded and abetted by our neighbours through proxies, it said and these proxies, consisting of individuals, organizations and intelligence agencies, are working against Pakistan at the behest of regional adversaries.

The statement says â€œThe self-proclaimed guarantors of peace and phony regional powers are pursuing this nefarious game of expansionism to the detriment of regional and global peace. Destabilizing policies and actions by some countries to maintain their hegemony in pursuit of absolute power are responsible for instability in several parts of the world, including ours.â€

Countries emerge as regional or global powers on the basis of their constructive contributions. It does not fall upon one country to bestow such status on any state. â€œIronically, a country with a record of defiance of UNSC resolutions, introduction of nuclear weapons in South Asia and use of terrorism as a state policy is being projected as a regional leader,â€ it maintained.

â€œSouth Asia's strategic stability is being undermined by India's unchecked brutalization of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and incessant ceasefire violations targeting innocent civilians.â€

The Afghan soil, despite substantial US presence, is being constantly used by elements hostile to Pakistan's stability. Pakistan's efforts and sincere proposals for effective border management to prevent cross border movement of militants and return of Afghan refugees are yet to make any headway.

On the other hand, a malicious campaign is underway to undo Pakistan's achievements in the war against terrorism, the ministry said.

Pakistan has consistently emphasised that a political settlement, owned and led by Afghans is the only viable option to end the conflict in Afghanistan.

In recent years, Pakistan's security forces have undertaken indiscriminate and effective counter-terrorism operations against terrorism and extremism, it asserted, adding that thanks to these comprehensive operations, today, Pakistan is a more stable, peaceful and secure country.

The success against the menace of terrorism, however, has come at a tremendous cost of blood and treasure, courageously braced by the people of Pakistan.

As a responsible nuclear state, Pakistan has put in place, a highly efficient, robust and centralized command and control mechanism to secure its nuclear assets. The safety and security standards of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal are second to no other nuclear state.

Mindful of the fact that the war against terrorism is not yet over, Pakistan remains committed to continue its fight against the sympathisers, financers and abettors of terrorism to ensure that Pakistan's soil is not used for committing violence anywhere. â€œWe expect the same commitment from our neighbours and other regional and global actors.â€

Pakistan is a country of over 200 million people with strong and robust democratic institutions and highly professional and committed security forces. We also remain committed to protect our sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interest determined by the people of Pakistan, the statement added.