December 19, 2017

All set to inaugurate 5 million gallon desalination plant in Gwadar

Under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a 5 million gallon desalination plant has been established in Gwadar to supply water to the residents of the area.

Water will be supplied at a price of 80 paisa per gallon to the residents of Gwadar.

According to the head of China Port Holding, the inauguration of the plant will take place on 1st January 2018 after which people of Gwadar would be able to easily access clean drinking water.

He also informed that the construction of Expo Centre in Gwadar has been completed and it will be inaugurated on 28th January 2018.

According to reports, inauguration of various other buildings in the Free Zone will also take place sometime in next month.

