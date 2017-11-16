Amir Khan's grand mansion taken off market after reunion with wife Faryal

If you thought that the Faryal-Amir fiasco was over, we have some more from the couple that caught the media by storm this year.

After the news of British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan's reconciliation with pregnant wife made its way on to his official Instagram account, it has been reported that his grand mansion worth £1.6 million has been taken off the market.

Located in the heart of Bolton in London, the house was put up for sale in June, after the two decided to part ways for good. Sadly, it is not up for grabs anymore. Boasting an indoor swimming pool, steam room, gym and what not, the mansion is no less than a dream house.

It seems like things are finally looking good for the boxer and his wife, as 2017 might just bring a series of happiness in the couple's life.

It is also said that Amir Khan might make appearance in the Australian show 'I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here'