Thu November 16, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
November 16, 2017

Muhammad Hafeez fails to clear bowling action test

LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez has failed to clear a bio-mechanics bowling test.

The 37-year old Pakistan opening batsman and spinner had undergone the bio-mechanics bowling test in England on Nov 1.

Now after failing to clear the test, Hafeez could not bowl in the international cricket.

He was reported third time in his international career for suspect bowling action during the recent one-day series with Sri Lanka in the UAE.

Earlier, Hafeez had resumed bowling again in December 2016 after clearing  bio-mechanics bowling test conducted in Australia.

