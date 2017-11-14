Akshay Kumar takes daughter on bicycle on Children’s Day

World Children’s day is celebrated every year to highlight and improve children’s welfare worldwide.

On this day, Bollywood star Akhshay Kumar took to Twitter to share how his young daughter, Nitara Kumar wanted to ride a bicycle and how she has learned to ride one on her own.

He shared a picture in the Tweet in which he is riding a bicycle and Nitara is seated behind him, with a joyful smile on her face. Clearly the young girl was enjoying the ride with her father.

Akshay further wished every child a Happy Children’s Day and emphasized how children play an important role in improving the world and making it a more livable place for everyone.