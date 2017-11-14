Tue November 14, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 14, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar takes daughter on bicycle on Children’s Day

Akshay Kumar takes daughter on bicycle on Children’s Day

World Children’s day is celebrated every year to highlight and improve children’s welfare worldwide.

On this day, Bollywood star Akhshay Kumar took to Twitter to share how his young daughter, Nitara Kumar wanted to ride a bicycle and how she has learned to ride one on her own.

He shared a picture in the Tweet in which he is riding a bicycle and Nitara is seated behind him, with a joyful smile on her face. Clearly the young girl was enjoying the ride with her father.

Akshay further wished every child a Happy Children’s Day and emphasized how children play an important role in improving the world and making it a more livable place for everyone.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Woman who is a mermaid by profession

Woman who is a mermaid by profession
Gal Gadot refuses to work in Wonder Woman sequel unless Ratner is signed out

Gal Gadot refuses to work in Wonder Woman sequel unless Ratner is signed out
Vidya Balan shocked over question about her weight

Vidya Balan shocked over question about her weight
Dark clouds loom over Mahira Khan’s ‘Verna’

Dark clouds loom over Mahira Khan’s ‘Verna’
Load More load more