November 14, 2017
Web Desk
November 14, 2017

Gal Gadot refuses to work in Wonder Woman sequel unless Ratner is signed out

Gal Gadot is reported to have refused to act as Wonder Woman in a sequel unless Brett Ratner is removed from the project who is accused of sexual assault.

'Wonder Woman', having made a hit at Box Office, was partly financed by Ratner who held $ 412 million that the movie made at the box office. Ratner has been accused by six women of sexual harassment.

Gadot’s decision was prompted by these alleged accusations against Ratner.

Ratner’s production company, Rat-Pac Dune funded the film in an agreement with Warner Bros and said that the company needs to buy him out if they want him to step out.

Gadot has starred in 'Batman VS Superman: Dawn of Justice' in 2016 before the 'Wonder Woman' film that became a hit on box office charts.

Gal Gadot will also be featuring in 'Wonder Woman 2', 'Justice League' Part Two and 'Flashpoint'.

According to a Warner Bros. insider, "She's tough and stands by her principles. She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet."

"She also knows that Warner Bros. has to side with her on this issue as it develops. They can't have a movie rooted in women's empowerment being part-financed by a man ­accused of sexual misconduct against women."

Ratner has denied all allegations while Gadot is adamant to not work with him again.

