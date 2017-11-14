Twitterati burst in reaction over Verna ban rumours

Only couple of days prior to the release of Shoaib Mansoor’s latest film ‘Verna’, rumors of its ban have started circulating on the media. Starring Mahira Khan and Haroon Shahid in striking lead roles, the news is not received well by fans that were eagerly waiting for the film to hit cinema houses this month.

Various tweets by internet users showed anger over the Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) move to consider banning the film due to its mature content.

While the news of the ban has not been confirmed officially as yet, the film will be reviewed by a ‘full board today to see if there any objections’, informed CBFC chairman Mobashir Hasan.

“Nothing has been decided and the film is not banned so far. We will view it and come to a final decision soon,” further revealed Mobashir Hasan.

‘Verna’ depicts a gripping story of Mahira Khan, a girl who sets out to avenge her rapist that also appears to be a son of influential politician - a governor to be exact.

While people are counting days on the back of their hands for Verna’s release that is scheduled for 17th Nov, dense clouds of tensions prevailing over the movie team might just escalate tensions to another level.

