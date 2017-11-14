Tue November 14, 2017
Environment

November 14, 2017

It’s snow time in Ziarat!

The beautiful Junipers of Ziarat blanketed with thick snow glistened spectacularly as Quetta and other parts of Balochistan experienced the season's first rainfall on Monday.

Snow lovers from all over the city enjoyed the weather’s sudden turnover as the mercury dropped further. Residents of Ziarat and Kalat shared pictures of the much-awaited flurry of snow that may mark the beginning of a series of snowfalls drifting down the region.

The Meteorological Department forecasts the weather of Ziarat and other cities to drop further in the current week especially at nights with chances of light rainfall across the province.

