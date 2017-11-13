Mon November 13, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
November 14, 2017

Big upset in football’s history as Italy miss out on World Cup 2018

MILAN: It is embarrassing for four-time winners of football world cup Italy as they failed to reach the World Cup 2018 for the first time since 1958 after it drew 0-0 with Sweden in their do-or-die World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

They were held to a 0-0 draw in the second leg of their play-off at the San Siro by Sweden, who qualified with a 1-0 aggregate victory.

Italy is one of the most successful national teams in the history of the World Cup, having won four titles (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006). Italy will be watching the 2018 World Cup from home after it drew 0-0 with Sweden in their do-or-die World Cup qualifier on Tuesday morning.

The four-time champions dominated possession but struggled to create enough clear-cut chances, as Sweden secured a first appearance at the finals since 2006 courtesy of Jakob Johansson´s first-leg strike in Stockholm.

In a moment of sorrow, Italian goalkeeper and captain Ginaluigi Buffon said; “I am not sorry for myself but all of Italian football. We failed at something which also means something on a social level. There’s regret at finishing like that, not because time passes." He added, “in football you win as a group, you lose as a group, you divide the credit and the blame. The coach is part of this entire group.”

