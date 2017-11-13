Mon November 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 13, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Golmaal Again’ enters 200 crore club

Ajay Devgn's 10th collaboration with Rohit Shetty turned out to be a lucky deal for both. Golmaal Again have collected a total of Rs 201.43 crore at box office in just 24 days.

The Rohit Shetty film starring Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra was released on October 20 along with Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar.

With 44 crore ($6.8 million) in overseas grosses, Golmaal Again is also the fourth-biggest overseas earner this year among all Indian releases. It stands behind Dangal, Baahubali: The Conclusion, and just behind the third-ranked picture Raees.

Trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh has confirmed the news and tweeted, “And it’s a DOUBLE CENTURY. Golmaal Again crosses 200 crore. It remains STRONG in weekend 4, despite new releases and reduced screen space/shows.”

Golmaal Again is the fourth film of the Golmaal series of films debuted in 2006. The Golmaal series stars, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu - were joined by Parineeti Chopra and Tabu for the fourth one.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

PAK-USA artists gather for ‘Daniel Pearl World Music Day’

PAK-USA artists gather for ‘Daniel Pearl World Music Day’
Rishi Kapoor expresses desire to visit Pakistan before death

Rishi Kapoor expresses desire to visit Pakistan before death
Kangna Ranaut in hot waters

Kangna Ranaut in hot waters
Disneyland receives a winter makeover

Disneyland receives a winter makeover
Load More load more