Ajay Devgn’s ‘Golmaal Again’ enters 200 crore club

Ajay Devgn's 10th collaboration with Rohit Shetty turned out to be a lucky deal for both. Golmaal Again have collected a total of Rs 201.43 crore at box office in just 24 days.

The Rohit Shetty film starring Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra was released on October 20 along with Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar.

With 44 crore ($6.8 million) in overseas grosses, Golmaal Again is also the fourth-biggest overseas earner this year among all Indian releases. It stands behind Dangal, Baahubali: The Conclusion, and just behind the third-ranked picture Raees.

Trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh has confirmed the news and tweeted, “And it’s a DOUBLE CENTURY. Golmaal Again crosses 200 crore. It remains STRONG in weekend 4, despite new releases and reduced screen space/shows.”

And it’s a DOUBLE CENTURY... #GolmaalAgain crosses ₹ 200 cr... Remains STRONG in Weekend 4, despite new releases and reduced screen space/shows... [Week 4] Fri 62 lakhs, Sat 1.16 cr, Sun 1.69 cr. Total: ₹ 201.43 cr. India biz... BLOCKBUSTER! #GolmaalAgain200cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2017

The Ajay Devgn - Rohit Shetty combo has tasted success yet again... #GolmaalAgain is Ajay’s first ₹ 200 cr grosser and director Rohit’s second... #GolmaalAgain200cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2017

Golmaal Again is the fourth film of the Golmaal series of films debuted in 2006. The Golmaal series stars, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu - were joined by Parineeti Chopra and Tabu for the fourth one.