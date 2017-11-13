Thousands throng Shanghai International Marathon 2017

SHANGHAI: The annual international marathon organized recently in China showcased a large number of athletes participating from around the world.

More than 28,000 men and women hailing from China, South Africa and Ethiopia competed in the race to surpass each other.

The interesting factor that revolved around the race was the participation of some Chinese common people who ran with their kids amidst some formidable global runners wanting to take down the title.

Carrying forward years’ long legacy, reigning champions Stephen Mokoka of South Africa and Ethiopia’s Roza Dereje brought pride to their countries by preserving their men’s and women’s coveted titles respectively.

This is the seventh win in a row for Mokoka who has established himself as a force to be reckoned with over the past many years.