Sattar, Kamal pursuing MQM founder’s line: Merchant

KARACHI: Speaking at Geo News programme 'Naya Pakistan', Sarfaraz Merchant, accused of money-laundering by the Metropolitan Police, on Sunday alleged that MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar and PSP chairman Mustafa Kamal are pursuing the line of the founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

He further said that both of them led the facilitators in Pakistan of the London-based MQM founder, adding that members from both the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) facilitate the MQM founder.

Earlier in October, Merchant had claimed that deputy mayor Arshad Vohra was also involved in the money-laundering case for the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L).

It is to mention here that Merchant has been in headlines since he was arrested in money-laundering case by the Metropolitan Police to facilitate MQM' founder in London.