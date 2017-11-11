Varun Dhawan stressed by threats from anonymous fan

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has reported a police complaint against a woman stalker threatening to commit suicide if he doesn’t meet her.

The actor has been receiving multiple threats via calls, messages and on social media from the stalker belonging to a prestigious college and in her twenties.

The actor had requested the police immediate action against the social media stalker who has been "making his life difficult".

According to a senior inspector of Santa Cruz police station in Mumbai, Varun Dhawan's complaint has been registered and actions are being taken to avert the fan from committing suicide.

His complaint to the police also includes that Varun was being bombarded by messages from a female fan through WhatsApp which led him to block her number.

Varun in his written complaint also mentioned that he received a phone call from an unidentified number a few days later, where the woman threatened him that she would commit suicide if he did not respond to her messages on WhatsApp.

“We have received a complaint from Varun Dhawan and are in the process of finding out details about the person who had called him. The number has been switched off ever since the call was made,” said a senior Santa Cruz officer.

Varun has also directed a complaint to the cyber police station at Bandra Kurla Complex.