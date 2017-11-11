Sat November 11, 2017
November 11, 2017

Angelina’s animated film about Afghan girl hits screens this month

An animated film produced by Angelina Jolie depicting the life of a young Afghan is due to be exhibited in Afghanistan.

The trailer of the animated movie “The Breadwinner” was released last month with the film to be exhibited in the theaters on 17th November.

Directed by Nora Twomey, the animated film depicts the life of an 11-year-old Afghan girl Parvana who lives under the Taliban rule in war-torn Kabul.

The film shows the challenges the young girl faces after her father is arrested wrongfully, leaving her and her family without a way to make any money.

With the women prohibited to leave the home without a male relative under the Taliban regime, Parvana is forced to cut her hair short and wear her brother’s clothes in a bid to earn for her family.

By doing so, Parvana experiences the freedom she has never enjoyed before despite facing the tough challenges.

The film also covers the efforts by the young girl to figure out where her father is so that she can rescue him.

