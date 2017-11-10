Fri November 10, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 10, 2017

Three terrorists killed as Sindh Rangers foil terror bid near Sukkur

ROHRI: The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Friday foiled a terror bid as they shot dead three terrorists who were trying to target an Imam Bargah as the mourners gather to mark the Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) in Rohri area of Sukkur district.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said all the three terrorists were killed due to timely action by the Rangers who engaged in a gun battle with the terrorists as they ignored the signal to stop at a checkpost.

He said an exchange of fire took place between the soldiers and terrorists which led to killing of the three men.

The spokesman said one of the terrorists tried to blow himself up with explosive material before being gunned down by the Rangers. 

The Rangers said the terrorists wanted to target the Babe Karbala Imam Bargah in Rohri.

The spokesman said the terrorists were members of a banned organization but their identities were yet to be ascertained.

