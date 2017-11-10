Wedding bells ringing for Karishma after Sandeep divorce comes

NEW DELHI: Karisma Kapoor, who got a divorce from her former husband Sunjay Kapur last year, is now in news headlines as speculations have been rife for long about the marriage plans of Karisma Kapoor and Mumbai-based businessman Sandeep Toshniwal.

As per a report in Indian media, Sandeep and his orthodontist wife Dr Ashrita have been finally granted divorce. Now it is being said the it is time to hear wedding bells in the Kapoor khaandaan again.

Though Karisma and Sandeep have never opened about their relationship publicly, yet, it is being said that the both Karishma and her rumoured beau Sandeep Toshniwal would soon get married.