Thu November 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sci-Tech

REUTERS
November 9, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Facebook to train U.S. businesses on ads after Russia scandal

Facebook to train U.S. businesses on ads after Russia scandal

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg is kicking off an effort to get U.S. small businesses to spend more on advertising as the image of the social media network’s ads have taken a hit for their role in alleged Russian attempts to sway U.S. voters.

Zuckerberg is traveling on Thursday to St. Louis, Missouri, to launch the program, after which Facebook will dispatch teams to 30 U.S. cities next year to run free training classes about its advertising, the company said in a statement.

Facebook disclosed in September that Russians bought ads on its platform in an attempt to divide Americans in the run-up to the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The Russian government has denied meddling in the election.

The company has responded by pledging to root out fake accounts and build a publicly searchable archive of ads related to elections, among other steps.

Facebook named five of the 30 cities it will target for its advertising push: Albuquerque, New Mexico; Des Moines, Iowa; Greenville, South Carolina; Houston, Texas; and St. Louis.

Politicians including Republican Governor Greg Abbott of Texas are backing the effort, Facebook said.

Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s Google have come to dominate digital advertising with self-serve platforms that allow people to buy highly targeted ads based on data Facebook and Google collect about users.

That has come at the expense of traditional players such as newspapers, and it has spooked consumer advocates who are concerned about the rise of a duopoly.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

Uber to develop flying taxis with NASA

Uber to develop flying taxis with NASA
270 million accounts on Facebook are fake or duplicate: report

270 million accounts on Facebook are fake or duplicate: report
Facebook urges users to send nude pics to combat revenge porn

Facebook urges users to send nude pics to combat revenge porn
NASA contracts Uber to build flying taxi air control software

NASA contracts Uber to build flying taxi air control software
Load More load more