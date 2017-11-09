Thu November 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 9, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Animated comedy film ‘Early Man’ trailer is out now

The trailer of Hollywood's comedy claymate, stop motion’s movie "Early Man" has been released earlier.

Directed by Academy Award-winning Nick Park, also the director of  Shaun the Sheep and Chicken Run, Early Man, takes place during the dawn of time when prehistoric creatures wander the soil.

The movie follows a courageous caveman named Dug  and his pet Hognob as they unite his inept band of rabbit-hunting Stone Age cavemen against the mighty Lord Nooth and his Bronze Age City in order to save their home.

The stellar cast also includes Maisie Williams, Timothy Spall, Richard Ayoade, Selina Griffiths, Johnny Vegas, Mark Williams, Gina Yashere, Simon Greenall and Richard Webber.

The movie will be presented in the cinemas on January 26 next year.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Padmavati faces backlash from Jaipur royals

Padmavati faces backlash from Jaipur royals
Al Pacino plays ‘homicide detective’ in ‘Hangman’

Al Pacino plays ‘homicide detective’ in ‘Hangman’
Rihanna, Amal and Donatella named Met Gala 2018 hosts

Rihanna, Amal and Donatella named Met Gala 2018 hosts
Peter Rabbit opens up with first trailer

Peter Rabbit opens up with first trailer
Load More load more