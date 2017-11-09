Animated comedy film ‘Early Man’ trailer is out now

The trailer of Hollywood's comedy claymate, stop motion’s movie "Early Man" has been released earlier.

Directed by Academy Award-winning Nick Park, also the director of Shaun the Sheep and Chicken Run, Early Man, takes place during the dawn of time when prehistoric creatures wander the soil.

The movie follows a courageous caveman named Dug and his pet Hognob as they unite his inept band of rabbit-hunting Stone Age cavemen against the mighty Lord Nooth and his Bronze Age City in order to save their home.

The stellar cast also includes Maisie Williams, Timothy Spall, Richard Ayoade, Selina Griffiths, Johnny Vegas, Mark Williams, Gina Yashere, Simon Greenall and Richard Webber.

The movie will be presented in the cinemas on January 26 next year.