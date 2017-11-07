Tue November 07, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
November 7, 2017

Imad Wasim will lead Karachi Kings in PSL - 3

LAHORE:  Allrounder Imad Wasim has been appointed captain of Karachi Kings for the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

It was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) here on Tuesday.

Imad has also confirmed his appointment in a twitter which said:

Honored to be given responsibility to lead @KarachiKingsARY along @SAfridiOfficial. Will work hard to deliver, need Duas #KarachiDharayga

Imad, 28, will take over the captaincy from Kumar Sangakkara who was earlier released from the squad by Karachi Kings.

Imad’s appointment was announced by Shahid Afridi, the president of the franchise. Afridi also announced that he’ll play as a normal player under Imad’s captaincy.

“I didn’t want to take the role of the captain because it adds undue pressure. Imad has matured enough to lead the side and all my support is with him,” Afridi said.

Imad said that it was an honour to become captain of a franchise team.

The preparation for the third edition of the Pakistan Super League has begun according to PCB chief Najam Sethi, who also lauded the successful hosting of the second edition of the PSL. The HBL Pakistan Super League player draft set to take place on November 12.

